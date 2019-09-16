Snowden: 'I would like to return to the US'

Media player
Edward Snowden expresses wish to return home to the US
The former CIA contractor turned whistle-blower, Edward Snowden, says France and Germany are considering granting him asylum although he hopes to return to the United States.
Mr Snowden has lived in exile in Moscow since 2013, after he leaked details of extensive internet and phone surveillance by US intelligence agencies.
He was charged under the Espionage Act but in an interview with CBS 'This Morning' ahead of the publication of his new book, he said he believes he won't get a fair trial in the US.
16 Sep 2019
