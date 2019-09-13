Felicity Huffman leaves court after sentencing
Felicity Huffman leaves court with 14-day prison sentence

Felicity Huffman was pictured leaving court with her husband William H Macy after she was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in a college admissions scandal.

She admitted to paying to have her daughter's exam answers secretly corrected in 2017.

Huffman must also complete 250 hours of community service.

