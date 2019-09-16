Woman describes swallowing her engagement ring

Media player
How one woman accidentally swallowed her engagement ring
A US woman has undergone surgery after removing and swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep.
Jenna Evans, 29, said she and her fiancé Bobby had been on a speeding train and she was forced to swallow the ring to protect after "villains" instructed her to.
She woke at her home in California to realise the episode had been a dream, but saw her diamond ring was missing.
16 Sep 2019
