Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire breaks out on pitch moments before NFL game
Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts fans got more than they bargained for when a blaze erupted inside a stadium.
Shortly before the NFL game began on Sunday, the team's pyrotechnic equipment malfunctioned, sparking a small fire.
No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49693034/fire-breaks-out-on-pitch-moments-before-nfl-gameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window