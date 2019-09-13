Castro defends jab at Biden

Media player
Julián Castro defends jab at Joe Biden on debate stage
Democratic candidate, Julián Castro has come under criticism for his attack on former vice-president Biden over health care during Thursday's Democratic debate.
The former Obama cabinet secretary accused the former Obama vice-president of "forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago".
13 Sep 2019
