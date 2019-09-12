Media player
Protesters suspended from a bridge in Houston
Greenpeace activists suspended themselves over a port in Houston ahead of the Democratic debates to protest against the use of fossil fuels.
Houston Ship Channel is a waterway that connects the city with the Gulf of Mexico.
The Texas Coast Guard temporarily closed a part of the shipping port.
12 Sep 2019
