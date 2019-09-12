Climate activists suspend themselves over Texas port
Protesters suspended from a bridge in Houston

Greenpeace activists suspended themselves over a port in Houston ahead of the Democratic debates to protest against the use of fossil fuels.

Houston Ship Channel is a waterway that connects the city with the Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas Coast Guard temporarily closed a part of the shipping port.

