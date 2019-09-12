Watch chaos erupt on North Carolina House
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Carolina vote led to anger from Democrats

Democrats in North Carolina accused Republicans of deceptive behaviour after the state house held a vote to override Democratic Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a budget bill, while he was at a 9/11 memorial event.

Many Democratic representatives were missing when Republicans in the North Carolina legislature called a last-minute vote to pass the controversial state budget.

Republican leaders had spent months trying to persuade enough Democrats to meet the threshold for an override, and finally seized a moment when most opposing Democrats weren't at their seats.

It wasn't immediately clear how many Democratic lawmakers may have been attending memorials during the vote.

  • 12 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Protests in North Carolina over LGBT law