What to look for in the Democratic debate
Biden, Warren, Sanders, Harris - for the first time all the Democratic front-runners will share the spotlight. The BBC's Anthony Zurcher explains how that can change the dynamics.
Edited by Shrai Popat.
12 Sep 2019
