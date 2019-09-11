Trump: 'People are dying with vaping'

Video

US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will ban flavoured e-cigarettes, after a spate of vaping-related deaths.

President Trump said that although vaping has become a big business, 'people are dying.'

There have been six deaths across 33 states and 450 reported cases of lung illness tied to vaping.

Health Secretary Alex Azar said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would finalise a plan to take all non-tobacco flavours off the market.

