Site of 9/11 memorial in New York
9/11 service held in New York

A memorial ceremony is being held in New York to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The names of the city's victims are being read out, while events are also being held at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, where other hijacked planes came down.

  • 11 Sep 2019