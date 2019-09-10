Pompeo on Bolton: 'I'm never surprised'

Video

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speak at a press conference at The White House.

The pair were asked by reporters whether they were “blindsided” by the news that John Bolton had been fired.

US President Donald Trump today confirmed he had fired his national security adviser John Bolton.

The firing comes after Mr Bolton argued with Mr Trump over the administration's peace talks with the Taliban.

Mr Bolton, who had served since April 2018, was Mr Trump's third national security adviser after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster.

