America remembers 9/11 on anniversary

Commemorations have been held across America to mark 18 years since the 9/11 attack.

A moment silence took place at various locations, including the site of the attack, 'Ground Zero', in New York and at the Pentagon, Virginia.

The US President, Donald Trump, took part in a moment silence at the White House and paid tribute to the victims.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day and thousands more were injured.