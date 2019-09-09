Trump: 'My idea to terminate Taliban talks'

Media player
Afghan peace deal: Trump says Taliban negotiations are 'dead'
Over the weekend Mr Trump cancelled secret plans to host a Taliban delegation in the US after the militant group admitted killing a US soldier.
Speaking on Monday, the US president said meeting with the Taliban was his idea but said the talks, aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, were now "dead".
Read more: Afghan peace talks are dead, Trump says
09 Sep 2019
