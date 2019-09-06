Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We are going to die together here'
The BBC's Aleem Maqbool sees the carnage left by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window