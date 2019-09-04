Dorian triggers 'pillaging, looting’ in Bahamas
Dorian triggers 'panic, pillaging, looting' in Bahamas

"There's just no way everyone's going to get out," says a woman fleeing Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, adding that people are trying to shoot each other for supplies.

  • 04 Sep 2019
