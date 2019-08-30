Hurricane Dorian - 'Prepare for a multi-day event'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane Dorian - Florida governor warns of 'multi-day event'
Governor Ron DeSantis warns Floridians to prepare for a multi-day event when Hurricane Dorian hits Florida. A state of emergency has been issued for all 67 counties.
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49528794/hurricane-dorian-florida-governor-warns-of-multi-day-eventRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window