How do blind people enjoy the Mona Lisa?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How do blind people enjoy the Mona Lisa?

Most art museums forbid touching the art pieces. So how does a blind person experience famous works of art if they cannot touch them?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Aug 2019