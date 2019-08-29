Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jessi Combs death: US race car driver on gender equality in 2017
US race car driver and television personality Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash while attempting to set a new land speed record.
The 39-year-old had been dubbed the "fastest woman on four wheels".
In August 2017, she was the first female grand marshal at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. She said at the time that it was a sign that "times were changing" for women in the sport.
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49510932/jessi-combs-death-us-race-car-driver-on-gender-equality-in-2017Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window