Jessi Combs on gender equality in racing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jessi Combs death: US race car driver on gender equality in 2017

US race car driver and television personality Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash while attempting to set a new land speed record.

The 39-year-old had been dubbed the "fastest woman on four wheels".

In August 2017, she was the first female grand marshal at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. She said at the time that it was a sign that "times were changing" for women in the sport.

  • 29 Aug 2019