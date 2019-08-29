Kirsten Gillibrand withdraws from democrat election race

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election 2020: Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of democrat race
Democratic senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced she has ended her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The 52-year-old failed to qualify for a third Democratic debate next month.
She is a vocal advocate for women's rights however her campaign failed to gain traction.
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49510056/us-election-2020-kirsten-gillibrand-drops-out-of-democrat-raceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window