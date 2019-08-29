Kirsten Gillibrand withdraws from democrat election race
US election 2020: Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of democrat race

Democratic senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced she has ended her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The 52-year-old failed to qualify for a third Democratic debate next month.

She is a vocal advocate for women's rights however her campaign failed to gain traction.

