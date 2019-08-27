Media player
Prince Andrew 'knows exactly what he's done', says Epstein accuser
A woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sex abuse has urged Prince Andrew to "come clean", alleging she was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 years old.
Virginia Giuffre was speaking outside a court in New York after a hearing for alleged victims in the wake of Epstein's death.
The Duke of York has previously denied these claims.
Read more: Jeffrey Epstein accuser urges Prince Andrew to 'come clean'
27 Aug 2019
