Dancers support Prince George taking ballet
Video

Host mocked Prince William, who says his son enjoys dance

Morning show host Lara Spencer made a joke of Prince William saying Prince George loves dance. Famous dancers responded to inspire young men to keep at it.

  • 27 Aug 2019