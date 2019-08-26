Joe Walsh: Trump is incompetent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Joe Walsh: Trump is incompetent

Conservative radio show host and former lawmaker Joe Walsh has become the second man to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's 2020 White House nomination.

Mr Walsh, 57, made a blistering attack on the sitting president when he was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on ABC's This Week.

  • 26 Aug 2019