'Completely fabricated'

LA police officer 'fabricated' claims he was shot

Los Angeles police officer Angel Reinosa called in to say that he'd been shot in the shoulder by a sniper, sparking a massive manhunt on Wednesday. But now authorities say Mr Reinosa made it all up.

  • 25 Aug 2019