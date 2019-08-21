US government defends migrant child detention plan

Media player
Trump administration defends migrant child detention plan
US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has defended a controversial new rule that would allow officials to detain migrant families indefinitely while judges consider whether to grant them asylum.
The new rule would "reduce the unprecedented volume of family units that has strained the already limited resources...and put children throughout the region at risk," he told reporters.
The regulation is expected to face a legal challenge.
21 Aug 2019
