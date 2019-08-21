The mystery of the limping panthers
Florida panthers are struggling to walk and no one knows why

A mysterious brain condition may be causing some panthers in the US state of Florida to have difficulty walking.

Footage released by the state's conservation commission shows the animals struggling to co-ordinate their movements.

Gil McRae, director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission's Wildlife Research Institute, said, "numerous diseases and possible causes have been ruled out; a definitive cause has not yet been determined."

