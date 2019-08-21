Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man swings sword over throwaway cart
He followed a jogger home after the pair feuded over who saw the discarded item first. Authorities are asking locals in Oakland Park, Florida, to contact them if they recognise the suspect.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window