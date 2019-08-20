Media player
Pompeo admits IS 'more powerful' in some areas
In an interview with CBS This Morning, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated that there are "certain places" where IS has gained strength. He said that although they've reduced the risk of external attacks significantly, the risk has not been eliminated.
20 Aug 2019
