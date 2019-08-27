Media player
Why this woman decided to knit Trump's tweets
US artist Diana Waymar wanted to find a way of relating to the current political atmosphere. So she began knitting President Donald Trump’s tweets. And she invited others to do the same.
The resulting collection is on display in a New York City gallery.
Video by Mat Morrison and James Cooke, with thanks to Lingua Franca
27 Aug 2019
