We survived!
Video

'We survived!' Collapsing glacier soaks kayakers

Some kayakers got wetter than expected when they paddled near the Spencer glacier in Alaska. Huge chunks fell off, causing a massive wave that came straight at them.

  • 18 Aug 2019