Rival protests in Portland, Oregon

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Far-right group Pround Boys rallies in Portland, Oregon
Far-right group Proud Boys marched in Portland, Oregon, as counter-demonstrators organised a rally against their presence in the city.
The stated aim of the far-right gathering was to press for the Antifa (anti-fascist) movement to be declared a domestic terror organisation.
President Donald Trump has said the situation was being closely watched by his administration, and indicated that naming Antifa "an organisation of terror" is being considered.
The city has been under heavy police guard amid fears of violence.
-
18 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49384957/far-right-group-pround-boys-rallies-in-portland-oregonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window