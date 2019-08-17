Peter Fonda dies aged 79

Media player
Peter Fonda: Hollywood star dies aged 79
Peter Fonda, the star, co-writer and producer of 1969 cult classic Easy Rider has died at the age of 79.
His family said he suffered respiratory failure due to lung cancer and died peacefully at this home in Los Angeles.
17 Aug 2019
