Trump apologises for 'fat-shaming' supporter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump apologises for 'fat-shaming' supporter

At a rally in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump called out a man in the crowd for his weight, thinking he was a protester. He apologised when he learnt the truth.

  • 16 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Protester interrupts Trump's democracy speech