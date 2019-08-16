Florida for $5m, anyone?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump and Greenland: Other times the US bought territory

Donald Trump isn't the first US leader to seek expansion using taxpayer dollars. But did those deals work out?

Produced by Chloe Kim and Tristan Cimini

  • 16 Aug 2019
Go to next video: The surprising thing about America's migrant past