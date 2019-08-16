Truck driven into protesters at US detention centre
Truck driven into protesters at US immigrant detention centre

A truck has been driven into protesters blocking the entrance to an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detention centre in the US state of Rhode Island.

The demonstrators were protesting against the treatment of migrants in ICE detention.

  16 Aug 2019
