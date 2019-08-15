Media player
Philadelphia police in stand-off with gunman who injured six officers
Police are locked in a lengthy stand-off with a gunman, after at least six officers were injured during a shootout in Philadelphia.
The shooter opened fire as officers served a drugs warrant at a home in the US city.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said they had made several attempts to contact the armed suspect to get him to come out peacefully.
15 Aug 2019
