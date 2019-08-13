Ibram Kendi on reducing the US racial wealth gap

Video

The academic and award winning author Prof Ibram Kendi has said he is in favour of reparations being paid to African Americans for past injustices like slavery.

"We have a racial wealth gap in the United States. The white median wealth is about 10 times more than black median wealth and that racial gap is actually growing," he told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Prof Kendi, the director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center in Washington DC, said money to pay for reparations could be shifted form other government priorities.

