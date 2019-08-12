'Any co-conspirators should not rest easy'
Jeffrey Epstein death: Attorney General Barr 'appalled'

Attorney General William Barr said there were serious irregularities at jail facilities where Jeffrey Epstein was found dead over the weekend. He said co-conspirators should not rest easy and justice will be served.

