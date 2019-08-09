'I wish the killer had known the real El Paso'

Media player
US shootings: El Paso stands defiant in aftermath of tragedy
It’s been almost a week since a gunman targeting Hispanics in El Paso, Texas, took the lives of 22 people inside a Walmart shopping centre.
Despite the adversity, the community is finding ways to come together, and this is how.
Video by Angélica M Casas and Roderick Macleod
09 Aug 2019
