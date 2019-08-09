'We need meaningful background checks'
President Trump on push for gun background checks

President Trump says he feels strongly about the Second Amendment but hopes Congress can still act to introduce "meaningful" gun control measures.

Read the latest on the political reaction to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

