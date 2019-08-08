Trump visits El Paso after mass shooting

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US mass shootings: Trump visits El Paso
US President Donald Trump has visited emergency workers and survivors of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The president shared a video on twitter of his visit to the hospital.
Hispanic people were targeted in an apparent hate crime when a gunman in El Paso shot dead 22 people on Saturday.
Mr Trump himself has been accused of stoking hatred against Hispanic people.
-
08 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window