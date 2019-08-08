Trump visits El Paso after mass shooting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US mass shootings: Trump visits El Paso

US President Donald Trump has visited emergency workers and survivors of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The president shared a video on twitter of his visit to the hospital.

Hispanic people were targeted in an apparent hate crime when a gunman in El Paso shot dead 22 people on Saturday.

Mr Trump himself has been accused of stoking hatred against Hispanic people.

  • 08 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Protests and support - Dayton divided over Trump visit