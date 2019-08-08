'Let my dad be free like everybody else please'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
ICE raids leave some children separated from parents
Almost 700 people were detained in a series of immigration raids in the US state of Mississippi.
Some children were taken to a local gym after they came home to find their parents gone.
-
08 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49272762/ice-raids-leave-some-children-separated-from-parentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window