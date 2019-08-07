Media player
Cyntoia Brown release: Woman freed in Kardashian clemency case
Cyntoia Brown was 16 when she was jailed for fatally shooting a man whom she said tried to rape her.
The 31-year-old was granted clemency earlier this year after her case was taken up by Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.
07 Aug 2019
