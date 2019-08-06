'I claimed it: I am a black, woman writer'
Toni Morrison: 'I claimed it: I am a black, woman writer'

US author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88. She spoke to Razia Iqbal at the Hay Festival in 2014.

