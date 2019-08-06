Media player
Video
Toni Morrison: 'I claimed it: I am a black, woman writer'
The Nobel Prize-winning US author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.
The author of 11 novels, she won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993, having published her first novel, The Bluest Eye, in 1970.
She spoke to Razia Iqbal at the Hay Festival in 2014, covering issues ranging from the way her identity has been defined, to the party for Nobel Prize winners.
06 Aug 2019
