'I'm concerned about any group of hate'

President Trump concerned by 'white supremacists and Antifa'
Talking to reporters at the White House, President Donald Trump said he's concerned about the rise of hate groups - he mentioned white supremacists as well as the left-wing militant Antifa.
07 Aug 2019
