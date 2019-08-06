'It's the largest paedophile ring on Earth'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds of men sue the Boy Scouts of America over sexual abuse
Hundreds of men have come forward alleging they were sexually abused as children in the Boy Scouts of America.
Lawyers representing the men told reporters it took their clients decades to come forward.
-
06 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49244767/hundreds-of-men-sue-the-boy-scouts-of-america-over-sexual-abuseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window