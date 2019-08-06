FBI launch domestic terrorism investigation in Gilroy shooting
Garlic festival gunman 'had hit list' - FBI

FBI Special Agent John Bennett says they have found sufficient evidence that the gunman had an ideological motive and planned to launch further attacks on other institutions and organisations.

Santino William Legan killed himself after fatally shooting three people at the garlic festival in Gilroy, California last week.

  • 06 Aug 2019
