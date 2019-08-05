'My heart hurts on every level'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The El Paso community reacts to mass shooting
A day after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, members of the community came out to pay their respects to the 22 people killed.
The shooting at a supermarket is being investigated as domestic terrorism, officials say.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
05 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-49243875/the-el-paso-community-reacts-to-mass-shootingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window