'The worst thing I've been through in my life'

El Paso Walmart shooting: Men recount taking children to safety
An attack on a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas left 20 dead.
Army Specialist Glendon Oakley, who is being hailed as a hero after he ran towards the gunshots and pulled several children to safety, says he is "focused on the kids that I could not get and the families that were lost".
Children's baseball coaches Jimmy Villatoro and Ramon Garcia also drove to the Walmart car park after hearing about the shooting, and moved children there to a safe location.
05 Aug 2019
