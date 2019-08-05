Media player
Ohio shooting: CCTV captures moment of attack
Footage from the night of the Dayton shooting show passersby running away, in CCTV released by Dayton Police Department.
Nine people were killed and at least 27 injured in the attack which lasted less than 30 seconds, according to police.
It follows a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas less than 24 hours earlier.
Read more: Ohio shooting: Sister of gunman among Dayton dead
05 Aug 2019
